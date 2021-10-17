Bourbon Chase wraps up in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of runners crossed the finish line in Lexington on Saturday after completing a 200-mile journey through Bourbon country.

This weekend marked the return of the Kentucky Bourbon Chase.

Teams started early Friday morning in Bardstown, which is The Bourbon Capital of the World.

Runners took shifts throughout the day and night, winding their way along the Bourbon Trail, stopping at various distilleries, before ending in downtown Lexington.

While many ran the race, there were some walking teams participating as well.

"There were walking teams. I know there were walking teams. And honestly, I encourage, and I believe in, walking teams because it makes my heart happy and just to see anybody being any type of athlete and participating in this," said Jeanine Flores and Diane Vanderbrick.