BOURBON COUNTY KY. (LEX 18) — The Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris is closed due to a gas leak.

A staff member reported the smell of gas at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The facility evacuated everyone and notified authorities.

Columbia Gas has contained the leak and secured the campus. 13 patients were transferred to different hospitals. Eight others were discharged.

Currently, there is no timeframe for when it will be reopened.