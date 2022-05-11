Watch
Bourbon County basketball coach charged with DUI, other charges

Georgetown Police Department
Posted at 3:01 PM, May 11, 2022
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX18) — The coach of the Bourbon County boys basketball team is facing criminal charges.

Police arrested 37-year-old Lamont Campbell on Sunday, May 8th. Campbell is charged with DUI, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of marijuana.

Campbell was pulled over after officers were responding to reports of a reckless driver on Nathan Hale Drive in Georgetown. Campbell told police that he had left a wedding and had been drinking.

During the stop, police also reported that Campbell "dropped a small clear baggie containing a green leafy substance." Police also report that Campbell "started to walk away" during the stop.

Campbell is now out on a $500 bond. His arraignment day is set for June 28th.

