Bourbon County cross country coach arrested

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bourbon County High School cross country coach and former Paris city commissioner was arrested after being accused of an illegal sex act with a student several years ago.

Matthew Perraut is facing charges of sodomy and unlawful transaction with a minor.

According to the arrest citation, Kentucky State police say the crime occurred in 2015.

Perraut was booked in the Bourbon County Regional Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.