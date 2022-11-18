Bourbon County High School band set to perform in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thanksgiving is less than a week away and the Bourbon County High School band has a lot to be thankful for.

The Bourbon County band students were supposed to march in the parade in 2020, but we know what happened then. With COVID restrictions behind them, they are ready to strike up the band.

Marching in freezing temps is not a punishment for these band members. It's a privilege.

The weather is only an afterthought as they put the finishing touches on their show before marching through Herald Square.

Band director Michael Stone had to keep a lid on the invitation to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for nearly a year.

Now, they're making up for lost time.

The band has logged countless hours repeating every move, perfecting every note. They're ready for one of the biggest stages in New York City on national TV.

It took more than practice. The band and their boosters raised more than six figures for the trip.

It's a once-in-a-lifetime trip that will surely be worth every penny.