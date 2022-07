LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to "The City of Paris, Kentucky" Facebook page, many areas are experiencing water outages.

The post added, "Staff is working diligently to isolate and repair the issue. A timeframe is not yet available."

The post goes on to say that a Boil Water Advisory will be issued once water is resorted for all customers of "City of Paris Utility".

"Please continue to boil your water until you are notified that the advisory has been lifted," they added.