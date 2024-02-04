Bourbon County Schools Superintendent releases statement on 'racially insensitive' post

The Bourbon County Schools Superintendent released a statement about a "racially insensitive" that resulted in the cancellation of a basketball game on Friday night.

Superintendent Dr. Larry Begley said, "It was brought to the administration’s attention Friday afternoon that a social media post was racially insensitive and as a result it was decided between both district’s coaches and administrations to cancel the Paris/Bourbon boys basketball game. The Bourbon County School District does not and will not tolerate racism or hate. For our students, should they engage in such social media behavior, we will endeavor to both investigate and administer appropriate consequences. In addition, I will be directing the staff at Bourbon County High School to initiate enhanced sensitivity training commencing next week. These postings should also initiate a community effort to help keep all our students safe and secure in their school environment. It is our responsibility to educate our kids to help them learn and grow from instances such as these."

The statement was posted to the Bourbon County School District's Facebook page.