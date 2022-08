In a Facebook post, the Bowling Green Police Department reports that a juvenile has been arrested and charged with terroristic threatening in the 2nd degree and falsely reporting an incident.

They say charges stem from a 9-1-1 call made this morning claiming a school shooting at Moss Middle School. The BGPD says in their post, "when our officers arrived they did not locate anyone involved in a shooting."

They also thank Warren County Public Schools for assisting with the investigation.