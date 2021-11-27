Box truck passenger in critical condition after crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is in critical condition after a crash Friday, according to Florence Police.

Police said it happened after 4 p.m. on I-75 south at the 182.9 mile marker.

In a press release, police said it appears a passenger car hit the back of a box truck on the interstate, causing the box truck to run into the median and flip.

Police said an investigation revealed the passenger of the box truck was ejected and got a serious head injury.

The passenger was transported to UC Hospital by Air Care and is currently listed in critical, but stable, condition.

The two people in the passenger car and the box truck driver were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital Florence by the Florence EMS with minor injuries.

The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.