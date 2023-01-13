Boyle and Garrard County Emergency Management talks damage after Thursday's storms

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — "One day it's tornadoes and earthquakes and the next day it's sleet and snow,” says Garrard County Emergency Management Director, Wanda Shelton.

Yesterday's storm hit several central Kentucky counties including Boyle and Garrard countries. Today, both county's emergency management directors said there was limited damage overall -- but communities in each were still impacted. One Boyle County community saw a tornado moving around 90 miles per hour.

Danville Boyle County Emergency Management Director, Brian Caldwell says, "The path was actually about 200 yards wide which was quite a bit wider than the 75 yards of the Harrodsburg tornado. But the area that it hit, ... It started at that garage at waterworks road and then went northeast toward the lake."

Denny and Theresa Cheek

One Boyle County homeowner says trees that were planted more than 30 years ago all came down pretty suddenly yesterday morning when strong winds and a tornado touched down.

Caldwell says, "We had a couple of downed trees in other areas, but other than that, no other damage."

In Garrard County the owners of one home say they were working when winds came through. They say it scattered tin into the road, in trees, and their neighbor's yard. Shelton says storms like this one are a reminder to always stay prepared.

She says, "If they would just get prepared now in case something like that did happen, you know, where are you gonna go? What are you gonna do? You know anything like that. If they don't have anywhere, they can always call, and we can try to get them somewhere safe."

Today, both counties are dealing with colder temperatures and icy roads. Both county leaders say that they are working to keep communities informed. Garrard County is working to maintain and install more siren systems -- and both are upgrading their emergency alerts.

"This day and age with the smart phones you know everyone has the capability of kinda hourly tracking the weather. So, be very safety and weather aware,” says Caldwell.

These counties are working to keep their communities safe and prepared for any type of weather.