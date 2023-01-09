Boyle County High School closed on Tuesday, due to heating failure

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Boyle County High School will be closed on January 10, due to a geothermal line that was cut on campus which resulted in a heating failure.

Facebook/Boyle County Schools

Temperatures will drop through the night and with no other heating options, it will be too cold for students and staff to occupy classrooms.

The school says this will not be an NTI day but used as an off day for high school students.

According to the school, students in preschool through the eighth grade will be in session, along with all other buildings.