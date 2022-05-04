Watch
Boyle County man arrested, charged in Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation case

Posted at 10:22 AM, May 04, 2022
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch have arrested a Boyle County man.

27-year-old Brandon Hendrickson was arrested and faces charges related to child sexual abuse material. He was arrested by an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

Henderickson is charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor over 12. He is currently at the Boyle County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

