Boyle County seniors learn about the history of Christmas as part of 'Senior University'

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Seniors at Danville's McDowell Place assisted living are back in school as a part of a "Senior University" series. The series started up in September when professors from Centre College came in and presented. The residents learned about the history of Christmas traditions and culture in the U.S.

One resident, Ellen Hollon, says that this time of year is all about making memories, "My husband has been deceased 32 years and the memories now are just wonderful...you gotta make memories."

Many people may know the Christmas story, but you may not know the legend of Santa and how he has evolved into the jolly man in the red suit that he’s known as today. Many may not know the history behind the tradition of gifts and giving, the evolution of decorations, and more -- and how it's all shaped our culture and is always changing.

An associate professor of history at Centre College, Dr. Tara Strauch, explains, "So any time that we can spend reflecting on what we do and why we do it makes us better when we're interacting in the world in the future. So, when people hear other people’s stories of traditions and the way that their families worked, they're learning more ways to be in the world."

Mrs. Mary Lou White will be celebrating her 104th Christmas, and she remembers some of her favorite memories over the years. She says, "We always had a lot of presents and I know the night before Christmas when we got them all to bed, finally my husband and I always decorated and put presents everywhere and stuff and I always had a happy Christmas." She's had a lot of Christmas traditions over the years, but thinking about her own family and memories, she wants people to remember it’s not just about the recipes, the gifts, or the trees, it’s about family.

"It's not getting the presents...I don't know...I think being together…,” says White. The presentation was nostalgic for these seniors. As the holidays approach, Dr. Strauch wants everyone to remember that it's the memories that make this season so special.

She says, "Talking about the past and how things have changed doesn't have to be a sad thing, it can be a really happy and empowering thing and it can help them talk to their families about what they might do in the future or you know what was important in the past and may be what they can see changing in the present."

