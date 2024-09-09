Boyle County Sheriff's Office is investigating a potential online threat

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Boyle County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a threat, that they say was made on SnapChat.

Deputies posted about the threat on social media. They say that a specific school has not been named in the threat and they are working to notify all schools and law enforcement in the surrounding area.

The BCSO says there will be an increased law enforcement presence at Boyle County Schools and Danville Independent Schools.

If anyone has any additional information, they're asked to call the Danville 911 Center at 859-238-1220.