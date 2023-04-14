Brain of Louisville shooter being tested for CTE

(LEX 18) — The brain of the Louisville bank shooter is being tested for signs of a degenerative disease called CTE, according to a family friend.

The person says the family along with the Kentucky State Medical Examiner wanted to have the testing.

Results from the scan are expected to come back in a few weeks.

CTE is a breakdown of the brain caused most often by repeated trauma to the head.

A diagnosis can be made after death by studying sections of the brain.

The shooter's friend says that he had three significant concussions while playing football and basketball in the eighth and ninth grade.