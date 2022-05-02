Brannon Stables in Georgetown burns down

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Brannon Stables, a barn in Georgetown, burned down over the weekend, along with horses inside.

Scott County Fire Department received a call around 1 a.m. Saturday about a fire at the barn. When officials arrived on scene within minutes of the call, they found the barn fully engulfed in flames and beginning to collapse. Vinyl sliding on the house next door was also beginning to melt.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway as of Monday. Officials say they plan to look into all causes, including the possibility of lightning, but the cause has not been confirmed yet. The fire department had to wait until Monday to start the investigation in order for the barn to cool and stop smoldering.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help with the barn rebuild.

