DEVELOPING: Police shoot, injure man on Jennifer Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police tell us they were called to Jennifer Road a little before 9:30 p.m. (police working to find out what original call was for).

When officers arrived, police said events transpired that led two officers to fire at a person, hitting him.

Police say he is alert at the hospital and the officers weren't hurt.

No details so far on what happened that led to the shooting. We expect another briefing around midnight.

