Breathitt County mother seeks truth after daughter's death ruled an accident

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Breathitt County woman is on a quest for the truth after her daughter tragically died in an ATV crash on April 17, 2020.

For months Teresa Spicer believed her daughter Tiara's death was an accident because of what she was told the day of the crash.

"Two officers came to my door and they told me that they had been in an accident," Spicer said referring to Tiara and her husband James "Rebel" Combs. "They referred to it as an accident."

Then, she started to grow suspicious about what really happened that day.

On April 5 her suspicions grew louder when Combs was indicted by a grand jury for DUI the day of the crash.

"Well, I was outraged," she said. "I mean there's no other word to describe it."

While the indictment isn't specifically for Tiara's death, Spicer believes Combs is responsible. Still, she is struggling to find the truth.

"I feel like that's added to not really be able to grieve and get through the process because there's been so much confusion and not really knowing the truth of everything," she said.

For now, she has vowed not to rest until she finds out why her daughter is gone.

"I want justice for my daughter," she said. "I want justice for Tiara."

LEX 18 reached out to Combs' lawyer to see if they could shed some light on what happened. However, Combs and his lawyer declined to comment due to the pending legal battles, including the DUI case.