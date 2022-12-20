Breathitt County prepares warming centers for flood victims and residents

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week, temperatures across the state are expected to drop to the teens and even lower. Breathitt County is preparing warming centers for those that need them. With so many people still recovering from July’s floods, who are still going without heat or even shelter, Jackson's fire chief says these shelters will be critical.

Chief Chase Deaton says, "This year, we're just wanting to make sure that we open these up and give people the opportunity to come in and stay warm because these are dangerously low temperatures."

A community room at Jackson’s fire department will be transformed into one of this county's warming shelters. The fire chief says that they are planning for 40 to 50 people to be in the space.

Deaton says, "People don't have the means of heat that they had a year prior... they may have had gas in the past, but this year, they don't have gas tanks, they don't have that form of heat or cold stoves or wood. They may have had their wood washed away."

Another shelter is also being set up at the Rousseau Fire Community Building. Shelters will be open this Thursday through Saturday. People are asked to call the city's police department by Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. to reserve a space. Mayor Laura Thomas says groups are also working to make sure people in camper sites and temporary shelters can stay warm.

Mayor Thomas says, "There are propane takes on-site so people will have heat. And there are backup systems in place and a number they can call in emergencies so, I feel like they will have heat and that's very important."

If people are choosing to stay home, Jackson's fire chief says they should make sure any heaters that are used are a safe way to stay warm.

Deaton says, "Anytime that anyone is heating with gas heaters, make sure that it is approved for indoor heating and have a carbon monoxide detector on hand too. And then, anyone that is trying to heat with space heaters, plug those directly into a wall outlet. Don't plug them into any type of extension cords, don't daisy chain them, don't do anything like that. They need to be in a dedicated outlet, with a dedicated circuit."

Breathitt County Emergency Management is asking that people who are looking for shelter Thursday through Saturday call the Jackson Police Department at 606-666-2424 by Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

