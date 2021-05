BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office shared on their Facebook page the death of Deputy Wagner "Buzz" Baskett. The sheriff's office says he was a great deputy and a true hero.

Tuesday, the sheriff's office set up a memorial in his honor, welcoming the community to leave flowers and cards.

Breckinridge County Sheriff Office

