Breeders' Cup attendees give Lexington, Keeneland, rave reviews

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Breeders' Cup Championship brought thousands to the Bluegrass, many for the first time. Those fans are giving Keeneland, and the region as a whole, rave reviews.

LEX 18 caught up with some of them as they arrived at Blue Grass Airport Sunday on their way home.

"Lexington is a cool, warm town, got a great vibe so yeah, I'll be back,” said Hodges Davis.

People gave props to the kindness of people in the city.

“We went down into Lexington went to McCarthys Pub just to fit in with the local environment, again people so friendly, we had such a fun time,” said Darreen Gill, who is from London, England, and is the co-owner of a horse that competed, said he didn't realize how kind people in America were.

People were able to experience more than the track. Hodges said he ate at Eppings restaurant in Lexington on Friday and liked it so much he returned Saturday night.

“It made for a really fun day — we went on Saturday, we toured horse farms and distilleries on Friday,” Davis said.

