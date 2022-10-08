Watch Now
Breonna Taylor warrant details deepen mistrust in police

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - Police and protesters converge during a demonstration, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Recent revelations about the search warrant that led to Breonna Taylor’s death have reopened old wounds in Louisville’s Black community and disrupted the city’s efforts to restore trust in the police department. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 12:56 PM, Oct 08, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Revelations about the warrant that led to the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor are scratching old wounds in Louisville, Kentucky.

An officer admitted to falsifying information in the request for a search warrant that accused Taylor of harboring a drug dealer.

Numerous police reforms are in the works, and the U.S. Justice Department is reviewing the city's policing practices. Four officers now await trial on federal charges.

But people who protested her killing say all the heartache, injuries and abuse that followed the botched raid could have been avoided.

They still want top-ranking officers fired, and meanwhile they say all charges should be dropped against people arrested for protesting.

