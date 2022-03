LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Stop by and pick up a free cup of coffee tomorrow.

On Monday, March 7th, Brevede Coffee in the Lexington Distillery District will be offering items free of charge while supplies last. Father Jim Sichko is paying for all food and beverages. 100 percent of the proceeds from today go to helping people in Ukraine.

The cause and donations are important to the owner because she was born in Ukraine. The fundraiser begins at 8:00 a.m. on Monday.