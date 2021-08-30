Bringing help from the Bluegrass to the Gulf Coast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The hurricane has left behind millions of dollars of damage across the state of Louisiana.

As of Monday afternoon, the power is still out in New Orleans.

But help is on the way, including hundreds of Kentucky-based crews standing by to support first responders and line workers.

"There will not be any streetlights on. You'll see downed trees in the roads, and that's a dangerous time," said Matt Daley.

Hours of fury now gives way to weeks, if not, months, of recovery. The next step begins with clean-up and the restoration of power.

That's where Lexington's Emergency Disaster Services, or EDS, comes in.

"EDS doesn't have anything to do with the restoration of power. What we do is take care of those that do," said Daley, the director of communications and operations for EDS.

"We're prepared to feed and shelter over 10,000 men."

Dozens of trucks loaded up last week and left on Friday from Maysville in anticipation of the storm."

The team, currently cooking meals at the site. There are people who are getting ready to erect large tent structures in which there will be a dining hall, there will be sleeping facilities," said Daley. "We're going to build a camp twice as big to feed and clothe and sleep half as many. The reason having to be social distancing obviously."