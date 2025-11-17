British Airways expands CVG service to 6 flights weekly with larger aircraft

(LEX 18) — British Airways is increasing its nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and London to six times per week beginning March 29, 2026.

According to a release, the airline will also upgrade to a larger Boeing 777-200 aircraft, replacing the current Boeing 787-800.

The expanded service will operate every day except Thursdays and continue through October 2026, according to a release. The larger aircraft will provide 48 business class suites, 40 premium economy seats and 184 economy seats. Cargo capacity will also significantly increase.

British Airways first launched the nonstop CVG-London Heathrow route in 2023 and remains the only direct flight to the United Kingdom from Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana.

Market demand for service between the Cincinnati region and London has grown significantly over the past three years, supporting the expansion. Third-party research indicates the British Airways expansion will have an economic impact of millions of dollars annually on the Cincinnati region.

The route serves business connections for regional companies, including Procter & Gamble, GE Aerospace, and CTI, which maintain strong presences in the United Kingdom.

According to a release, CVG welcomed 9.2 million travelers in 2024 and offers more than 55 nonstop destinations. The airport also operates nonstop transatlantic service to Paris through Delta Air Lines.