Brooks Houck argues for separate trials in Crystal Rogers case

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nine years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, her ex-boyfriend and murder suspect, Brooks Houck, is back in the courtroom.

Houck was charged with her murder.

Steven and Joseph Lawson are facing charges of complicity to commit murder.

In court, Houck's attorney argued that their cases should be tried separately.

His attorney said Houck shouldn't be tied to the Lawson's since a judge recently ruled that Steven Lawson gave conflicting details in police interviews.

The judge ruled that Steven Lawson did not live up to a deal for immunity and will still face charges.

The trial(s) are set to be held in February and will not be in Nelson County.

The judge announced Monday that he will wait to hear from Joseph Lawson's attorneys on July 18 before making a decision on separate trials.

