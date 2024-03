Brooks Houck, accused of murdering Crystal Rogers in 2015, has filed a response in connection to a joint trial, according to court documents.

Houck, along with two others, Stephen and Joseph Lawson, have been arrested in connection to the case.

A Nelson County Judge set a trial for February of next year, indicating that all three will be tried together.

Houck's lawyer believes this is not possible without violating Kentucky's rules for evidence and Houck's Sixth Amendment rights.