Brutal Cold, Icy Roads Lead to Several Crashes, Closures on I-64

(LEX 18) — Multiple car accidents have led to several closures throughout the day on Interstate 64 between Lexington and Frankfort.

LEX 18 crews have witnessed multiple accidents and stranded vehicles on the side of I-64 throughout the day.

Challenging day out there for road crews. Just talked with reps from KYTC who tell me I-64 is open in both directions in Fayette, Scott, Franklin, and Woodford Counties, but conditions are really tough. Strong wind keeps blowing snow drifts across areas they've plowed. pic.twitter.com/Pl7eyVxG1c — Sean Moody 🎥🎙📝📺 (@SeanMoodyNews) December 23, 2022

One of the biggest accidents was around 10 a.m. when multiple crashes resulted in I-64 in Scott County being shut down around mile marker 69.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also reported several other closures on interstates and highways, including I-64 East in Franklin County at mile marker 58.

Officials say you should stay home but if you have to travel, check your route on goky.ky.gov.

Do not call 911 for road updates, use that line for emergencies only.