Bryan Station Inn barricade situation ends with one dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lt. Taylor Dillan with the Lexington Police Department says the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Officers patrolling the area saw a car matching a wanted suspect with charges from Hamilton County, Ohio.

Police attempted to make contact with the subject inside the Bryan Station Inn. SWAT responded and tried to make contact with the man but wasn't able to.

Once they made their way inside, they found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

