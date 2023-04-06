Buckle up, phone down: April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and Kentuckians are urged to protect themselves while behind the wheel.

AAA says nine people are killed every day in the United States due to distracted driving.

“Preventable deaths and injuries are the hardest ones to accept,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “These are not just numbers. These are people – mothers, fathers, sons, daughters – that either didn’t survive or their lives were seriously altered due to someone not making a safe choice when behind the wheel.”

According to AAA, deaths due to distracted driving increased in Kentucky from 104 in 2020 to 136 in 2021. The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety says more than 15,000 injuries occur each year from these crashes.

“Motorists cannot drive safely unless they give the task of driving their full attention,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public and government affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “Distracted drivers not only put themselves at risk, but everyone else using the roadway. Following just a few tips to avoid distractions can help to prevent injuries and fatalities resulting from distracted driving.”

AAA encourages drivers to stay safe on the road by following these tips:



Put the phone away. If you can’t resist the temptation to look at your screen, place your mobile device in your trunk or elsewhere out of sight.



Plan your route before heading out. If using a navigation system, program the destination before you start driving.



Pull over first. If you must call or text while on the road, pull over to a safe location and park your vehicle before doing so. Be aware of the “hangover effect” when heading back into traffic.



Ask passengers for help. If someone is riding with you, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message while you drive.



Be a safe-minded passenger. Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted.



Don’t be a distraction. Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving. If you are an occupant, avoid distracting the driver and assist with navigation, climate or infotainment controls when needed.



Activate the Do Not Disturb setting. Using this feature on your iPhone or Android device will prevent calls from coming in while you’re driving.



Other road users also have a role. Just as drivers need to pay attention, so do pedestrians and bicyclists. Never call, text or play games while walking or cycling. Don’t allow headphones and music to divert your attention or affect your ability to hear approaching traffic.

For more information, visit aaa.com/dontdrivedistracted.

You can also view Kentucky's Buckle Up/Phone Down campaign here.