Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld are engaged

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 30-21. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld are engaged. The couple posted a photo to their Instagram followers on Friday of Allen on one knee proposing marriage.

Allen and Steinfeld were first linked in the spring of 2023.

They kept their romance relatively quiet for a while, but Steinfeld has since begun attending Bills home games, and the couple hosted a Halloween party this fall.

The 27-year-old Steinfeld was nominated for an Oscar for “True Grit” in 2010. The 28-year-old Allen is one of the NFL's top quarterbacks. Both are California natives.

