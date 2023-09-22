Buffalo Trace Distillery expanding overseas with new location in London, England

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Buffalo Trace Distillery is set to open a new location across the pond.

The distillery, Buffalo Trace Distillery London, promises a "first-of-its-kind American whiskey experience" in the Covent Garden area of London. The 2,000-square-foot space will be located northeast of Buckingham Palace and west of St. Paul's Cathedral.

"Buffalo Trace Distillery London is the first home for our American whiskeys outside of Kentucky, USA, and we are honored to put down roots in the United Kingdom," said Jake Wenz, CEO and President at Buffalo Trace Distillery.

Two tasting flights will be offered to patrons:

Taste of the Trace: Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Sazerac Rye, Bourbon Cream and the option of a Buffalo and Ginger Ale cocktail sample.

Tradition & Change: Crafting the Most Awarded American Whiskey - White Dog Mash #1, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare 10-Year-Old, E.H. Taylor Small Batch, and a small pour of a Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned.

Tastings will range in price depending on selection, up to £29.99.

Buffalo Trace Distillery London is set to open in late 2023.