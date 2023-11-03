Building community bonds through Habitat for Humanity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the calendar turns over to November, the season of giving inches closer and closer.

It is the time of year when thinking of others takes precedence over ourselves.

However, the mindset is year-round for volunteers at Habitat for Humanity, raising roofs over people’s heads in Lexington for decades.

“It is a lasting impact on people in need. We wish we could build one for everybody,” Kentucky Habitat for Humanity chair Lyle Hanna said.”

“We build a lot of houses. Across the state of Kentucky, we’re building 250 houses a year right now.”

Since its inception in 1986, Lexington Habitat for Humanity has built or repaired nearly 600 homes.

So many people have dedicated themselves to helping the cause, including women who have spent nearly 30 years helping build homes.

Aptly known as the Women Build group.

“We have just been able to build this into a program that’s brought hundreds of women into the fold and given them the opportunity to work on a habitat house and learn specific skills as they work,” Diane James said.

“There’s so many facets to this. The friendships, the relationships you build, are just one of the best parts of it.”

One of the closest friendships James made was with Laura Dalzell, a long-time Habitat volunteer who recently passed away.

“Laura was a strong spirit in our group. She had the heart. She had the skill. She had the generosity,” James said.

The latest Habitat project on Lancaster Avenue was dedicated in Laura’s honor.

It was an emotional moment for her husband, Mike Graves, as he continues to support a cause his wife held so dear.

“Laura was nonstop. She was always helping people,” Graves said.

"We’re here because of Laura’s memory, the legacy that she left, but more importantly, we’re here because of the program and the mission Habitat for Humanity is all about in Lexington and across the world.”

Laura is just one example of how volunteers take the mission of Habitat seriously.

That carries over to the eventual homeowners as well.

The process to get a Habitat Home is far from easy.

Mangi Munyaka and his wife Amisa had to go through 500 work hours combined after applying for a home.

Substantial sweat equity this family from the Congo completed and then some, close to 600 hours later.

“We are here to give our thanks to Habitat for Humanity to be with us from the beginning of the process until almost the end now,” Munyaka said.

The Munyaka’s got the keys to their new home last week, capping off a seven-year journey of leaving it amid war and political turmoil.

“We were forced to flee the country to Kenya. We stayed there for almost six years. We moved to Lexington, Kentucky, in 2019 up until now,” Munyaka said.

Dozens of people joined the Munyaka’s in celebration, showing the commitment Habitat leaders, volunteers, and sponsors have to the families they put under their roofs.

“It brings me great joy and happiness,” LinkBelt Cranes CEO and Habitat for Humanity sponsor Melvin Porter said.

“Every build is a different story, but it’s the same effect. It’s just all the joy and happiness you feel. You can tell that these families love one another have faith in each other.”

Faith, hope, and hard work got the Munyaka’s to where they are now; Mongi described the moment he walked into his new home as if a massive weight was lifted from his shoulders.

“I like this community. It’s a nice place to stay. For me, I see Lexington as a nice place to raise my children, Munyaka said.

“I’m so excited and feel happy to have my own address in this country.”

It’s a full-circle journey for everyone involved at Habitat, from the builders to the homeowners and everyone in between.

A metaphorical foundation built together through all those that played a role in giving someone a new place to call home.

“It's hard to know exactly what God put us all here for, but it’s really fun when people can take their talents and use them to help other people,” Hanna said.

