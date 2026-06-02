Building destroyed in early morning fire on North Fork Road in Stanton

STANTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A structure fire destroyed a building on North Fork Road in Stanton early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, firefighters were called to North Fork Road at 5:19 a.m. after an all-tone call went out requesting all fire departments respond to a large structure fire in the Middle Fork Fire response area.

Officials say that when crews arrived, the structure was already engulfed and had burned to the ground, making it a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.