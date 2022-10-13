Burn ban for Fayette County now in effect, will last until Monday morning

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department Marshal has issued an open burning ban immediately for Fayette County and will last until 7:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17.

The ban has been issued after a National Weather Service red flag warning for Fayette County, from the lack of rainfall, high winds and low humidity.

Fayette County residents and businesses should avoid setting any sort of outdoor fires until the ban expires, including open burn permits.

To report an emergency fire, call 911 and for non-emergency call (859) 231-5600.