Burn ban in Bourbon County, fire restrictions across Kentucky

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — While we marvel at the beauty of fall as the leaves start to change, autumn also means it's fire season in Kentucky.

"The days are usually getting drier," said Tim Eling of the U.S. Forest Service. "The leaves start falling to the ground. That's very dry, crunchy leaves, and typically, you have lower humidity in the air. This is when, historically, we tend to have more fires."

In Bourbon County, Fire Chief Lloyde Campbell said over the past two weeks alone, his crews have put out 20 legal, controlled burns that lost control. That's one reason why he helped get a burn ban in place.

"We're trying to reduce down on that and also protect the citizens' property," Campbell said.

The ban is also in place due to the dry conditions caused by a lack of rain and low humidity.

"Once we receive some significant rainfall, we'll reevaluate this and we feel a need — and it's safe at that time, we'll definitely lift the ban at that time," Campbell said.

There are at least 15 other counties in Kentucky that have a burn ban in place. Those can be found here.

For counties without a ban, including Fayette County, there are still restrictions currently in place. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or field with flammable materials.

