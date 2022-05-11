Watch
Burnside Police need help finding a missing woman

Burnside Police Department
Posted at 10:56 AM, May 11, 2022
BURNSIDE, Ky. (LEX18) — Burnside Police need help in finding a woman that went missing on Tuesday.

Chasity Shelton was last seen on May 10th at approximately 3:30 p.m. She was leaving her residence near Poplar Avenue in Burnside driving a white 2018 Toyota Camry.

Shelton is 41 years old, 5'3" weighing 185 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Shelton's location, please contact the Burnside Police Department at (606) 561-3405, the Pulaski County 911 Center at (606) 679-3200, or contact your local law enforcement authorities.

