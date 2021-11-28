Business leaders pleased with outcome on Small Business Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Small business leaders say it has been good to see customers back out shopping on Small Business Saturday.

Managers say this is the type of energy and buzz that might encourage people to shop in person more often since the pandemic began.

"It's been really great," said Jenny Disponett, who works at Forge inside Greyline Station. "It's been great to see the community come together after what feels like forever with COVID. We really love seeing our regulars and some new faces."

Forge sells flowers and helps want-to-be plant owners learn how to properly take care of them.

"I think people are really looking for something that's extra super special and putting a lot more thought into gifts," Disponett said. "It's more than gift-giving, it's camaraderie and getting back together again."

Some business owners like Jesse and Stephanie Morris sell barbecue sauce. They say they used to own barbecue restaurants in Lexington, but have shifted gears.

"We like to encourage people so they can realize they can have second chances," Stephanie said. "We had restaurants in the past. We had many restaurants and were very successful. But we closed all the restaurants and we have a second chance with the BBQ sauce."

Norma Smith runs cocktail classes at Julietta Market. She says when she opened her shop, that was a boost to what she had already accomplished.

"I think it's been really overwhelming to see the support from our community," Smith said. :People coming in and really wanting to support you, really wanting to succeed. So I'm very, very thankful, very very blessed. This is my first Small Business Saturday and I hope I have 100 more because it's been a really great day."

This year, American Express surveyed 523 U.S. small business owners. According to the survey, 78 percent say this day will help decide whether or not they'll be able to keep their doors open for 2022.