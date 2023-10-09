Watch Now
Bystander injured after early morning Lexington shooting

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 7:18 AM, Oct 09, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are searching for answers after a Sunday morning shooting that injured one person.

According to police, just after midnight, officers responded to a shots fired call on Oxford Circle where a woman was shot.

Police tell LEX 18 that three people were arguing when they started shooting at each other. The woman who was a bystander was caught in the crossfire.

She was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call Lexington police.

