C. Wesley Morgan, family furious after Gilday hearing

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man accused of murdering Jordan Morgan, the daughter of former Kentucky lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan, was in court this morning in Madison County.

Little happened in the courtroom, and the Morgan family and friends were upset with the delays.

Prosecutors handed over the requested discovery from the case file to the defense. The defense requested that they be able to go to the scene and do a walk-through.

But the judge did not make a decision on that matter today. Other than that, the judge set a date for the next hearing, nearly six months from now.

Jordan's father, Wesley Morgan, accused the defense of dragging things out.

"This court system is out of control," Morgan said. "Two years after murdering a girl, laying in bed asleep in her home, and you're still doing bull sh*t? And that's all that's going on, day after day after day."

In February of 2022, police say Gilday broke into the Morgans' Madison County home and shot and killed 32-year-old Jordan in her bed.

Wesley Morgan was also shot in the arm and returned fire before police say Gilday ran from the home.

Jordan's friends, who were also in court for support, were also critical of the process.

"It's very hard for all of us to have to face this every couple of months," said Micah Sims.

Gilday's defense has said he has psychiatric problems. Ahead of the next court date scheduled for May, Gilday will be sent to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center for an evaluation.