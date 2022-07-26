Watch Now
Cabin in Rockcastle County destroyed by fire

Posted at 1:16 PM, Jul 26, 2022
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews responded to the scene of a fire that destroyed a cabin Tuesday morning in Rockcastle County.

The property's caretaker said he believes the cabin, located at the former Appalachian Village attraction, dates back to the 1700 or 1800s.

No one was hurt in the fire and a dog was rescued.

There is no word on the cause.

