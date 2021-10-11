Watch
News

Actions

Call for pumpkins: Lexington's Jack-O-Lantern Trail returns October 27–30

items.[0].image.alt
Amy Wallot/Amy Wallot/LFUCG
Jack-O-Lantern Trail at McConnell Springs Oct. 27, 2020. Photo by Amy Wallot
jack o lantern trail.jpg
Posted at 10:56 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 11:03:48-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jack-O-Lantern Trail returns to McConnell Springs Park this month and Lexington Parks & Recreation is asking residents to donate carved pumpkins to make the event possible.

Patrons can donate a single pumpkin, or groups can plan a special pumpkin grouping concept or sculpture.

You can donate a jack-o-lantern by submitting a Pumpkin Pledge at lexingtonky.gov/jack-o-lantern-trail. Pumpkin donors will receive a poster by Cricket Press commemorating the event, in addition to a voucher to attend for free.

Pumpkins need to be carved and dropped off at McConnell Springs October 23 – 26.

The Jack-O-Lantern Trail will illuminate McConnell Springs Park October 27 – 30.

Public night hikes will take place October 27 – 30 from 6:30 – 10 p.m. Admission is $5 per person (children 12 and under free) or “pay what you can.” All proceeds from the event benefit McConnell Springs.

The trail will also include campfires and s’mores, live owls from Critters in the Classroom, and fall food and beverages.

Visit lexingtonky.gov/halloween for a complete list of the city’s Halloween festivities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps