'Came out of nowhere': Teen recovering after being hit by a car in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — 17-year-old Yllanda Hoskins is recovering after being hit by a vehicle this past Monday afternoon on her way home from school, with her brother.

Hoskins's aunt, Cherita Walker, says, "My niece had already crossed over the street, they was running across the street -- her car came out of nowhere and then hit my niece."

Hoskins's aunt says that her niece is having trouble with her memory in addition to her injuries from the impact.

"So luckily there was no broken bone, but she was more bruised in her face, as well as having bleeding to her brain,” says Walker.

Hoskins was hit earlier this week along Second Street in Richmond. Police say while this doesn't happen often they do believe that the community can work together to keep pedestrians and drivers safe from incidents like this one.

Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson says, "It takes the school, it takes drivers, it takes pedestrians, it takes the whole community to work together to try to do this the right way."

Chief Richardson explained that drivers on this particular stretch of Second Street should be extra cautious -- because of the road's hills, curves, and considering there is a school nearby. All the more reason he says, paying attention is key.

He says, "There's you know, 10 to 12 schools in the City of Richmond so we have to be sure that when we're out during those hours, that we pay special attention."

Police say after the accident the driver was cooperative and that there's no reason to believe that they were distracted or intoxicated. While they do appreciate the cooperation this family says they're still looking for accountability. Hoskins's aunt explains that her niece has a long road to recovery.

"Of course, it's gonna be a long process with that -- because we want to make sure that she doesn't have any swelling to her brain or that happening to her causes later reactions to her,” says Chief Richardson.

Hoskins was released from medical care on Tuesday. Richmond police say it'll take the entire community to prevent accidents like this from happening again.