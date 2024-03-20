Camp Hero offers healing space for veterans and first responders

MCKEE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The sights and sounds of nature are inherently calming.

Rocco Besednjak enjoys that sensation as much as he wants at his property deep in the hollows of Jackson County.

“I own 160 acres here. We’re surrounded by 3,000 acres of national forest. Nothing but forest and mountains out here. Peace, quiet and tranquility,” Besednjak said.

Thankfully, Besednjak doesn’t keep his hideaway to himself.

He’s played host to several people over the years, helping them get away and try and heal.

The mission of the non-profit Camp Hero.

“We had this property for less than a month and then started Camp Hero. Started hosting other vets and first responders out here to be able to decompress and relax and be able to gain fellowship and hangout with each other,” Besednjak said.

Whether it’s a calm chat by the campfire opening up about stress or exploring the vast wilderness around them, any military veteran and first responder who steps foot on this land is thrown into an open and inviting environment.

“We know that nature is good for everyone. Particularly those suffering from post-traumatic stress. Really any mental health situation,” Camp Hero outdoor programming director Craig Caudill said.

“The more that we can get out here and just do things, no matter what it is, it’s going to be good.”

While Camp Hero has welcomed guests from all over the country since 2019, there’s a soft spot for those on the front lines in Kentucky.

Tim Harrod, an army veteran and Woodford County EMS responder, found out about the retreat program a couple of weeks ago and immediately felt it could help him cope.

“I’ve struggled myself with PTSD in the job we do day in and day out. Being one with nature is very humbling and settling to me,” Harrod said.

“I didn’t know any of these guys when we started today. Even with the eight of us out here, I can cut up and joke and just be myself; you don’t worry about the things you have to say. The people understand because we’ve been in the same shoes.”

The traumas and struggles first responders and veterans go through are unique.

It can be challenging to open up to the average person about their pain.

Besednjak is working to break down that mental barrier through Camp Hero and sharing his story.

He spoke with LEX 18 in December, talking about the events that led him to retire from the police department and put him on a medical journey requiring eight spinal surgeries to date.

It’s brought Besednjak through so many low points, at times when he felt he was ready to end it all.

However, he believes he’s found a new mission in life, providing the help he wished he’d gotten.

“When I was dealing with my depression and stuff I felt like I no longer had a purpose. I felt like I no longer had an identity,” Besednjak said.

“Going through therapy, I learned that my identity was not that of a police officer but of a servant. Camp Hero is my purpose.”

If you want to learn more about Camp Hero and their programs, click here.