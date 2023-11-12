Camp Nelson event honors veterans

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Camp Nelson honored veterans with a ceremony Saturday which featured a number of speakers.

A memorial wreath was also laid for veterans who have passed away. There was a traditional “posting of the colors and retirement of colors” along with cannon fire.

LEX 18

Speakers talked about the service veterans provided in protecting our country.

They served with honor, and today were honored themselves.

Included in the speakers was Representative Andy Barr.

“So today, let's remember those veterans who came before us but also those who stand today as sentinels and as watchmen for freedom at every corner of this planet,” Barr said. “Like you, I am continually inspired by the sacrifices our veterans have made for our country. One day is frankly not enough to honor all the months and years our service members have spent away from our families defending the freedoms too many Americans take for granted.”

Going beyond honoring veterans, another speaker mentioned the importance of the work being done to decrease veteran suicide. He said it’s important to ask the veterans in your life how they are doing and be there for them when they need to talk.