CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Campbellsville police arrested a person in connection to a murder that occurred in November 2022.

According to police, 38-year-old Julian Underwood was arrested after a 16-month investigation.

Police say they responded to a call near Lincoln Avenue about a deceased male. When arriving on the scene, they found 69-year-old Tommy Pyles.

The body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy that revealed he had died from multiple stab wounds.