Candidate for 2022 Scott County Judge-Executive arrested

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A candidate for 2022 Scott County Judge-Executive was arrested in Georgetown on Friday night.

Charles "Charlie" Hoffman, 57, was arrested and is facing charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, prescription container substances not properly contained, and tampering with evidence.

Hoffman's wife was also arrested and is facing charges of menacing and resisting arrest.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we get more information.