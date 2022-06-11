Watch
News

Actions

Candidate for 2022 Scott County Judge-Executive arrested

Police: Man admits to stabbing woman, throwing her from moving car on freeway
Jaromir Chalabala
Police: Man admits to stabbing woman, throwing her from moving car on freeway
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 12:43:04-04

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A candidate for 2022 Scott County Judge-Executive was arrested in Georgetown on Friday night.

Charles "Charlie" Hoffman, 57, was arrested and is facing charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, prescription container substances not properly contained, and tampering with evidence.

Hoffman's wife was also arrested and is facing charges of menacing and resisting arrest.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!