Mayfield candle plant cited for violations after deadly tornadoes

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A candle factory where several workers were killed during tornadoes that hit Kentucky in December has been cited for violations by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The agency alleges seven serious offenses, carrying fines of $40,000. Information on OSHA's website says Mayfield Consumer Products has contested all seven.

The alleged violations include maintenance, safeguards, and operational features for exit routes; emergency action plans; and bloodborne pathogens.

Calls to the company seeking comment Tuesday were unanswered. The citations, filed in June, note that six employees were killed as the result of blunt-force trauma when the building collapsed.