Candlelight vigil held for Charlie Kirk at University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students at the University of Kentucky held a candlelight vigil Sunday night to honor Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed last week at a college in Utah.

Several speakers attended the event, sharing Kirk's mission and faith, while students sang songs and offered prayers.

"The people that are here tonight, they were moved by Charlie, and they are going to continue his fight and they're going to continue his mission going forward," Nate Morris, 2026 U.S. Senate candidate, said.

"I was really just kind of depressed for Gen Z because I didn't think we had voices, I didn't think we were going to make a difference at all," Jackson Van Campen, a student at UK, said. "I thought everything was going downhill, but this is definitely a turning point."

A public memorial service, titled "Building A Legacy," in remembrance of Kirk, is scheduled for Sept. 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Vice President J.D. Vance also announced that he will host the "Charlie Kirk Show," filling in from the White House on Monday at noon.