Candlelight vigil to be held in honor of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office will hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Deputy Caleb Conley.

The vigil will be Thursday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m. at the square near City Hall. According to the sheriff's office, Main Street at N Hamilton will be shut down.

In a Facebook post, the Scott County Sheriff's Office said, "Let's honor our fallen hero."

The deputy was shot and killed Monday in the line of duty during a traffic stop on I-75.

45-year-old Steven Sheangshang was arrested and charged with the murder of Deputy Conley Monday.

On Wednesday, Fayette County District Judge Melissa Murphy entered not-guilty pleas on behalf of Sheangshang for the following charges that allegedly occurred after the shooting of the deputy:



assault first degree

robbery first degree

convicted felon in possession of a handgun

tampering with physical evidence

burglary second degree

Sheangshang's next court date is set for June 2.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Deputy Conley and has raised over $55,000.