Candlelight vigil to be held in honor of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office will hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Deputy Caleb Conley.
The vigil will be Thursday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m. at the square near City Hall. According to the sheriff's office, Main Street at N Hamilton will be shut down.
In a Facebook post, the Scott County Sheriff's Office said, "Let's honor our fallen hero."
The deputy was shot and killed Monday in the line of duty during a traffic stop on I-75.
45-year-old Steven Sheangshang was arrested and charged with the murder of Deputy Conley Monday.
On Wednesday, Fayette County District Judge Melissa Murphy entered not-guilty pleas on behalf of Sheangshang for the following charges that allegedly occurred after the shooting of the deputy:
- assault first degree
- robbery first degree
- convicted felon in possession of a handgun
- tampering with physical evidence
- burglary second degree
Sheangshang's next court date is set for June 2.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Deputy Conley and has raised over $55,000.